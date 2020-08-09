Dustin Pedroia currently isn’t playing with the Red Sox, but he’s with the club in Boston.
Well, kind of.
There’s a cardboard cutout of Pedroia near the Red Sox’s dugout out Fenway Park. Mitch Moreland recently quipped that the Pedroia cutout serves as a source of inspiration in games without fans in attendance. Moreland certainly played inspired Sunday afternoon, as his two-homer performance against the Toronto Blue Jays included a walk-off blast.
After the Red Sox’s 5-3 win, NESN’s Guerin Austin asked Moreland about the Pedroia cutout, which paved the way for the first baseman to hit his teammate with a friendly jab.
“Yeah, he’s right here. It’s the quietest I’ve ever heard Pedey, but I’m happy he’s here,” Moreland said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.
We have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before Pedroia chirps Moreland back.
