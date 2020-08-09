Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia currently isn’t playing with the Red Sox, but he’s with the club in Boston.

Well, kind of.

There’s a cardboard cutout of Pedroia near the Red Sox’s dugout out Fenway Park. Mitch Moreland recently quipped that the Pedroia cutout serves as a source of inspiration in games without fans in attendance. Moreland certainly played inspired Sunday afternoon, as his two-homer performance against the Toronto Blue Jays included a walk-off blast.

After the Red Sox’s 5-3 win, NESN’s Guerin Austin asked Moreland about the Pedroia cutout, which paved the way for the first baseman to hit his teammate with a friendly jab.

“Yeah, he’s right here. It’s the quietest I’ve ever heard Pedey, but I’m happy he’s here,” Moreland said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

We have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before Pedroia chirps Moreland back.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images