Mitch Moreland continues to amaze.

Moreland has been a breath of fresh air for the Red Sox so far this season, and continued to shine in Boston’s 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Red Sox first baseman finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and walk as he increased his already impressive batting average to .360.

For more on the 34-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from Thursday night’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.