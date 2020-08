Mitch Moreland made sure the Red Sox had plenty of runs on the board in the ninth inning.

The Boston first baseman blasted a three-run homer to break the game open against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox went on to win 7-1 behind some strong pitching and some home runs.

Check out Moreland’s round-tripper:

Another Mitch Moreland HR ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/c4GAZasyoD — NESN (@NESN) August 21, 2020

That was Moreland’s seventh of the season.

