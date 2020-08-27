MLB Addresses Games Postponed Due To Jacob Blake Shooting In Statement

Major League Baseball has released a statement addressing the games postponed in boycott over the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

At least three of Wednesday’s games were called off in solidarity with with other professional sports leagues across the United States. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds were the first to make the move in MLB.

The league honored the teams’ decision and supported their message in its statement.

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight,” MLB said. “(MLB) remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”

Only time will tell if more teams will follow suit.