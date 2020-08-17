The New York Yankees have placed Aaron Judge on the injured list, though he wishes they hadn’t.

Judge will spend 10 days on the IL thanks to a strained calf. Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Thursday said the injury was “Grade 1 or even lower,” per ESPN, but the team erred on the side of caution.

Well, it appears Judge did just about everything he could to convince the team not to place him on the IL.

In fact, according to The New York Times’ James Wagner, Judge begged the team to give him a few days off instead. But he understands why they did so, too.

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated with the organization,” Judge said, via NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. “This kind of shows how much the organization cares for me and looks out for my well being. They don’t want me to go out there and push it. I can’t be frustrated with this organization. I’m just frustrated with myself not being out there, but that’s part of it. They’re just kind of looking out for me and trying to do what’s best for me, I guess.”

Judge believes the injury stemmed from wearing cleats while playing on the turf at Tropicana Field, per Wagner. He now plans to wear sneakers while fielding and cleats while hitting.

