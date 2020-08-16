Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Rodriguez could go from Major League baseball player to team owner in a matter of four years.

The former New York Yankees star’s ownership group appears to the “clear-cut favorite” to purchase the Mets from the Wilpons, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale.

On top of his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, members of the group reportedly include businessman Mike Repole, Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, former NFL running back DeMarco Murray, Hall of Fame lineman Joe Thomas, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Several #MLB executives believe that the Alex Rodriguez ownership group, which has shown it has the money, is now the clear-cut favorite to purchase the #Mets. There's an Aug. 31 deadline to provide the best and final bids, according to Sportico. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 16, 2020

Rodriguez’s group eportedly is up against the likes of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen and a group headed by New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

The deadline for final bids is Aug. 31, per Sportico.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images