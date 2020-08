The Bucks on Wednesday boycotted Game 5 of their first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest over the Jacob Blake shooting.

And they might not be the only professional sports team from Milwaukee to do so.

The Brewers apparently may consider a boycott of their own. The team reportedly met a few hours before their 8 p.m. ET first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday “to discuss the status of their game,” per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Brewers players are meeting in 10 minutes to discuss the status of their game against the Reds tonight. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 26, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.