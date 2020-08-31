MLB Rumors: Evaluators Feel Red Sox Did ‘Very Well’ With Latest Trades

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline isn’t until Monday at 4 p.m. ET, but the Red Sox already are garnering praise for their pre-deadline moves.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, evaluators believe Boston “did very well” with their two mid-season trades. Many reportedly are fans of Connor Seabold, who the Sox acquired alongside Nick Pivetta from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

Evaluators also appear to like Boston’s decision to send Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for prospects Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts. They believe Rosario has “an excellent sense of the strike zone” and Potts has “legit power,” per Passan.

General sense among evaluators: Red Sox did very well in both of their trades. There are a lot of Connor Seabold fans, and in Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts, they get a 20-year-old CF with an excellent sense of the strike zone and 21-year-old IF with legit power, respectively. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

The Red Sox currently sit at the bottom of the American League East with a 12-22 record. And while these moves might not impact this season’s eventual outcome, hopefully, they can help improve Boston’s chances in the future.