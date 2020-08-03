Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yoenis Cespedes pulled an “Irish goodbye” with New York Mets management after Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Braves in Atlanta.

And when he never showed up to the ballpark Sunday for the fourth and final game of the series, the team expressed concern for his no call, no show.

However, it looks like at least a few people in the organization knew what was going on as the Mets publicly announced they didn’t know where the outfielder was and couldn’t reach him.

According to sources of The Athletic’s Tim Britton and Marc Carig, before Cespedes cleaned out and left his hotel room, he mentioned he was opting out over COVID-19 concerns to a few teammates. The message just never made to management.

Instead, his agent had to deliver the message after Sunday’s game had already begun, ending speculation about the player’s well being.

So in conclusion, the team either were concerned about Cespedes, publicly announcing he didn’t come to work without first ensuring he wasn’t in trouble, or were trying to shame him for ghosting them.

The debacle sounds very on-brand for the Mets.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images