Mookie Betts Narrates MLB Trailer For Short Film About Jackie Robinson

Major League Baseball observed Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

And in addition to players donning his No. 42 on the back of their jerseys, ballparks around the country held tributes to the legend who broke baseball’s color barrier.

And those pregame ceremonies included a trailer for MLB’s upcoming short film, “4 Us 2 Remember,” with narration by Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The film not only highlights Robinson’s contributions to the sport, but also those as a civil rights activist.

Check out the trailer below: