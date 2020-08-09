Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Consumers Energy 400.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was determined by inverting the top 20 finishers from Saturday’s race at MIS. Consequently, Roush Fenway Racing driver Chris Buescher will start at the pole alongside Clint Bowyer, while Saturday’s winner, Kevin Harvick, will start 20th. The remaining 19 finishers from Saturday’s race will fill out the rest of Sunday’s grid in order of they finished in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Here’s the complete running order for the Consumers Energy 400.:

1. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.

2. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford.

3. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

4. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet.

5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.

6. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

7. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

8. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota.

9. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet.

10. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota.

11. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.

12. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet.

13. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

15. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

16. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

18. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.

19. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

21. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.

22. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford.

23. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.

24. (96) Danuel Suarez, Toyota.

25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.

26. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford.

27. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.

28. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.

29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.

30. (74) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet.

31. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.

32. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet.

33. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

34. (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

35. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet.

36. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford.

37. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet.

38. (51) James Davison, Ford.

39. (7) Joey Gase, Chevrolet.

The race is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Michigan International Speedway will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images