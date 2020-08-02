Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was determined by a tiered random drawing. Aric Almiorla came out on top, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Foxwoods 301:

1. Aric Almirola

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Chase Elliott

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Kyle Busch

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Alex Bowman

9. Joey Logano

10. Kurt Busch

11. Martin Truex Jr

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Cole Custer

15. Bubba Wallace

16. William Byron

17. Erik Jones

18. Michael McDowell

19. Matt DiBenedetto

20. Jimmie Johnson

21. Matt Kenseth

22. Ryan Newman

23. Austin Dillon

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ty Dillon

26. James Davison

27. Garrett Smithley

28. Joey Gase

29. JJ Yeley

30. Ryan Preece

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

32. Quin Houff

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Brennan Poole

35. Christopher Bell

36. John Hunter Nemechek

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. NHMS will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images