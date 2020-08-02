The field is set for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was determined by a tiered random drawing. Aric Almiorla came out on top, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Foxwoods 301:
1. Aric Almirola
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Chase Elliott
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Kyle Busch
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Alex Bowman
9. Joey Logano
10. Kurt Busch
11. Martin Truex Jr
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Cole Custer
15. Bubba Wallace
16. William Byron
17. Erik Jones
18. Michael McDowell
19. Matt DiBenedetto
20. Jimmie Johnson
21. Matt Kenseth
22. Ryan Newman
23. Austin Dillon
24. Chris Buescher
25. Ty Dillon
26. James Davison
27. Garrett Smithley
28. Joey Gase
29. JJ Yeley
30. Ryan Preece
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
32. Quin Houff
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Brennan Poole
35. Christopher Bell
36. John Hunter Nemechek
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. NHMS will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.
Sign Up Now To Play ‘Foxwoods 301 Challenge’ At NESN’s New Games Site
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images