It’s the first of two race days in the Wolverine State.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The event will be the first of two weekend Cup races at the 2-mile oval in Brooklyn, Mich.
Will Brad Keselowski make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images