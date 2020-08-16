Are you ready for some road racing?
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.
Will Harvick win his third straight race? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch the GoBowling 235 online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images