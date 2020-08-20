NASCAR Cup Lineup: Here’s Starting Order For Saturday’s Race At Dover

The field is set for the Drydene 311.

The starting order for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway was determined via tiered, random drawing. Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, came out on top.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at the Monster Mile:

1st – Chase Elliott

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – Martin Truex Jr.

4th – Clint Bowyer

5th – Joey Logano

6th – Jimmie Johnson

7th – Brad Keselowski

8th – William Byron

9th – Kurt Busch

10th – Kevin Harvick

11th – Alex Bowman

12th – Chris Buescher

13th – Erik Jones

14th – Matt DiBenedetto

15th – Michael McDowell

16th – Tyler Reddick

17th – Aric Almirola

18th – Christopher Bell

19th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20th – Ryan Blaney

21st – Cole Custer

22nd – Kyle Busch

23rd – Ryan Newman

24th – Darrell Wallace Jr.

25th – Ty Dillon

26th – Matt Kenseth

27th – Ryan Preece

28th – Daniel Suarez

29th – Corey LaJoie

30th – Brennan Poole

31st – John Hunter Nemechek

32nd – Austin Dillon

33rd – Timmy Hill

34th – JJ Yeley

35th – Quin Houff

36th – Reed Sorenson

37th – Josh Bilicki

38th – Joey Gase

39th – Garrett Smithely

40th — BJ McLeod

The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Dover will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.