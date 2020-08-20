NASCAR Cup Lineup: Here’s Starting Order For Saturday’s Race At Dover

The field is set for the Drydene 311.
The starting order for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway was determined via tiered, random drawing. Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, came out on top.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at the Monster Mile:
1st – Chase Elliott
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – Martin Truex Jr.
4th – Clint Bowyer
5th – Joey Logano
6th – Jimmie Johnson
7th – Brad Keselowski
8th – William Byron
9th – Kurt Busch
10th – Kevin Harvick
11th – Alex Bowman
12th – Chris Buescher
13th – Erik Jones
14th – Matt DiBenedetto
15th – Michael McDowell
16th – Tyler Reddick
17th – Aric Almirola
18th – Christopher Bell
19th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20th – Ryan Blaney
21st – Cole Custer
22nd – Kyle Busch
23rd – Ryan Newman
24th – Darrell Wallace Jr.
25th – Ty Dillon
26th – Matt Kenseth
27th – Ryan Preece
28th – Daniel Suarez
29th – Corey LaJoie
30th – Brennan Poole
31st – John Hunter Nemechek
32nd – Austin Dillon
33rd – Timmy Hill
34th – JJ Yeley
35th – Quin Houff
36th – Reed Sorenson
37th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Joey Gase
39th – Garrett Smithely
40th — BJ McLeod
The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Dover will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.