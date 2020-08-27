NASCAR Rumors: ‘No Truth’ To Talk Of Michael Jordan Buying Into Cup Team

Talk of the greatest basketball player of all time joining NASCAR apparently was premature.

For weeks there have been reports of Richard Petty Motorsports seeking high-profile individuals to invest in the No. 43 Cup Series team in an effort to convince Darrell Wallace Jr. to return to the organization. Wallace, who quickly has become one of the sport’s most popular drivers, is set to become a free agent after this season.

One of the names floated amid NASCAR’s silly season: Michael Jordan.

However, the NBA legend is not considering buying into RPM, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Wednesday morning.

fwiw Michael Jordan spokesman told me Aug. 13 and yesterday that there is no truth at all to the rumor that Jordan is buying into RPM. #nascar — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 26, 2020

Obviously, things could change, but for now NASCAR fans should put their dreams of seeing the Jordan logo on the No. 43 on hold.