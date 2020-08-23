Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez Doing Their Part Atop Red Sox’s Rotation

It’s fair to describe the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation as top-heavy.

Ace Nathan Eovaldi and No. 2 arm Martin Perez own a combined 4-5 record on the season to go along with a 4.28 ERA. No other Red Sox starter has collected a win in 2020, and all Boston starters outside of Eovaldi and Perez feature a combined 8.40 ERA entering Sunday.

