Nathan Eovaldi’s Wednesday Start Pushed To Saturday For Red Sox

Nathan Eovaldi was supposed to start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. But the Boston Red Sox starter will have to wait a few more days to take the mound.

Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday the right-hander will be pushed to Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals due to a calf cramp.

Colten Brewer will start in Eovaldi’s place.

“He went out, was going to throw a bullpen, played long toss and when he was playing long toss, his calf cramped,” Roenicke told reporters on Zoom during his pregame press conference. “We didn’t think it was any big deal but the next day, he still felt it some. We decided to try to push him back.”

Eovaldi has pitched well this season, save for one outing against the New York Yankees on Aug. 15.