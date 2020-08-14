The Nationals watched one of their best pitchers get ejected from Thursday’s game against the New York Mets.
Luckily for Washington, however, he only was in the stands.
The Nats and Mets were tied at one in the bottom of the third when a Washington player suddenly was tossed from the game. But, surprisingly enough, a player sitting on the bench was ejected — and it happened to be Stephen Strasburg.
And the ace didn’t appear too happy by the decision.
Check it out, via SNY-TV:
Yikes.
