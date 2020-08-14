Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nationals watched one of their best pitchers get ejected from Thursday’s game against the New York Mets.

Luckily for Washington, however, he only was in the stands.

The Nats and Mets were tied at one in the bottom of the third when a Washington player suddenly was tossed from the game. But, surprisingly enough, a player sitting on the bench was ejected — and it happened to be Stephen Strasburg.

And the ace didn’t appear too happy by the decision.

Check it out, via SNY-TV:

Stephen Strasburg was thrown out of the game while in the stands. pic.twitter.com/2u3Z0mmK2L — SNY (@SNYtv) August 13, 2020

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images