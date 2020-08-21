NBA Commissioner Reveals December Start For 2021 Season Feels ‘A Bit Early’

Start soaking up all the basketball you can physically and mentally take in, because once the NBA Playoffs in the Bubble are over, who knows when it will return.

Because it looks like the league wants to wait until it can have spectators back at arenas before it starts the 2021 season.

The NBA formerly was considering a start time around Dec. 1, but as league commissioner Adam Silver revealed to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols ahead of the 2020 Draft Lottery, there’s now some hesitation in that timeline.

“Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” Silver on Thursday admitted. “Our number one goal is to get fans into our arenas.”

The hope is that by pushing back the start of next season, the NBA would be waiting out a potential second wave of the COVID-19 virus that has them in this situation in the first place, therefore increasing the likelihood of fans in arenas.