Jayson Tatum looked like his usual self Sunday afternoon in more ways than one.

Tatum arrived at the NBA’s Orlando bubble with a new look, as he let his hair grow out over the course of the league’s pause. Unfortunately for the star forward, his first real game with the new ‘do was one he’d certainly like to forget. Tatum logged a mere five points in the Celtics’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on a woeful 2-of-18 shooting mark.

The 22-year-old’s curls weren’t for long, however, as he got a haircut prior to Boston’s second seeding game against the Portland Trail Blazers. So when Tatum went off for a game-high 21 first-half points, 12 of which from 3-point range, basketball fans on Twitter had similar reactions.

Normal haircut Tatum back to getting buckets tho forreal — Aus⛄️ (@AustinNoPowerss) August 2, 2020

Tatum got that bubble haircut and got his powers back. #NBATwitter — J. Brown (@jeromieabrown) August 2, 2020

Everyone still freaking out about Tatum or y’all back to normal? That damn haircut 😂 — Keith Klay Roop (@Klaylurkin) August 2, 2020

I wake up to see Jayson Tatum having a good game, all he needed was a haircut — Isaiah 👑 (@isaiassuazo223) August 2, 2020

Yeah, we have a feeling Tatum will stick with his typical cut moving forward.

