NBA Issues Statement On Playoff Games Postponed Amid Racial Injustice Protests

The NBA on Wednesday postponed its playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor for Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

NBA players reportedly voted Thursday to continue the season despite some initial uncertainty over whether they’d leave the Orlando bubble, but games won’t resume until Friday at the earliest.

The NBA released the following statement Thursday regarding its postponed playoff games and the league’s next steps:

The NBA issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/8xvdWFoq3C — NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2020

The Bucks’ boycott occurred in response to ongoing protests related to racial injustice and police brutality, a topic that again was brought to the forefront this week amid protests related to the shooting of Jacob Blake.