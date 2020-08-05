Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The messages are on the back of players’ jerseys as the NBA plays out its season in front of millions of fans tuning in.

“Black Lives Matter,” “Education Reform,” “Liberation,” etc.

It’s a means of living up to the main goal of the league’s resumption, where commissioner Adam Silver promised to raise awareness about social injustices and combat systemic racism.

So in addition to the public statements on the broadcasts of games, the NBA also is putting its money where its mouth is.

The league on Wednesday announced it will contribute $300 million in initial funding to establish the NBA Foundation, in partnership with the NBPA, “dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community.”

All 30 team owners will contribute $30 million every year for the next ten years to establish the new, league-wide charitable initiative.

“Through its mission to drive economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career advancement, the NBA Foundation will seek to increase access and support for high school, college-aged and career-ready Black men and women, and assist national and local organizations that provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development in NBA markets and communities across the United States and Canada,” the NBA’s statement read.

“As a public charity, the Foundation will also aim to work strategically with marketing and media partners to develop additional programming and funding sources that deepen the NBA family’s commitment to racial equality and social justice.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images