NBA Plans To Enact These Three ‘Commitments’ After Resuming Playoff Games

The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday, three days after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

It won’t happen without change, however, as commissioner Adam Silver and players association executive director Michele Roberts released a joint statement Friday outlining specific action steps that’ll be taken in support of social justice and racial equality.

Here’s the full statement, which states the league — together with the players — will work to enact three major commitments:

Joint NBA and NBPA statement: pic.twitter.com/EFp6fG9oZs — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

The Bucks refused to take the floor Wednesday for their scheduled game against the Magic, a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisc., and the subsequent fallout across the United States.

The NBA postponed its playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and at one point there was uncertainty over whether players might leave the Orlando bubble and force the cancelation of the 2019-20 season.

Now, it appears teams will return to the hardwood in pursuit of an NBA title, although certainly their attention is elsewhere, too.