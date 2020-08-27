NBA Players Reportedly Vote To Resume Playoffs; Thursday Games Postponed

The NBA playoffs reportedly will go on.

Players on Thursday voted to resume the 2020 postseason inside the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Thursday’s games have been rescheduled, however, with no make-up dates yet set.

Teams scheduled to play Wednesday all boycotted in response to the recent shooting of Kenosha, Wis., man Jacob Blake. Players, owners and NBA executives reportedly met Wednesday night to discuss the next steps, with at least two teams — the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers — voting to cancel the playoffs.

Meetings resumed Thursday morning, ultimately producing the decision to eventually resume the playoffs.

Here’s Wojnarowski’s report:

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Similar to Thursday’s contests, Wednesday’s games currently have not been rescheduled.

