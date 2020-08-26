NBA Postpones Wednesday’s Playoff Games After Bucks Boycott Game 5

The NBA playoffs have come to an abrupt halt.

The league and Players’ Association announced Wednesday that all games for the day have been postponed. This comes after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic at 4 p.m. ET in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets reportedly considered boycotting their respective Game 5s on Wednesday, as well.

Wednesday’s games will be rescheduled, per the joint press release. There currently is no word on the fate of Thursday’s games.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, who are scheduled to kick off their semifinals series Thursday evening, reportedly have discussed boycotting Game 1 of their best-of-seven set as well.