NBA Rumors: 2020 Draft, Free Agency Likely To Be Pushed Back From October

It wasn’t just the NBA season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 league calendar reportedly will see some alterations, as well.

The originally targeted Dec. 1 start date for next season likely is to be bumped back further, as insinuated by league commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN’s coverage of the Draft Lottery. And the NBA and its Players’ Association on Tuesday reportedly agreed to push back the 60-day window that allows either side to terminate the collective bargaining agreement to Sept. 10, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

And with that, the NBA also reportedly is working on pushing back this year’s NBA Draft again, along with the start of free agency.

The draft was moved to Oct. 16 prior to the NBA’s restart, and free agency originally was scheduled to begin Oct. 18. But with the season’s start being delayed even more, the league is allowed more time to set a salary cap for next year by waiting.

No word yet on when the selection show or free agency period will be rescheduled, but the NBA and NBPA is working diligently towards those answers.