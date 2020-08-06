Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia 76ers fans held their breath after Ben Simmons left their 107-98 win just halfway through the third quarter Wednesday night.

The wing went up for a rebound, and after slowly dribbling up the court and dishing the ball to Al Horford, Simmons turned to the Sixers bench to indicate a pain in his left leg at the first whistle.

Ben Simmons left tonight’s game and won’t return after injuring his knee. Early indications on Simmons are encouraging — no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/dXNLHwRzfq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2020

He left the game and did not return. But the injury doesn’t appear to be serious based on two reports.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the initial look at his knee was “encouraging,” as there was swelling and pain in his knee had subsided.

And The Athletic’s Shams Charania followed that up to report that the MRI on Simmons’ left knee was clean, and the Sixers star is expected to be day-to-day.

Early indications on Ben Simmons are encouraging — no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2020

MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he's expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

This certainly is good news for the 76ers.

No matter how rivaled Celtics fans may feel, as it looks more and more likely that the two teams will face-off in the first round of the playoffs, having Simmons and other young stars healthy will make for an even better postseason picture.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images