NBA Rumors: Bucks Boycott Game 5 Vs. Magic, Did Not Emerge From Locker Room

The Bucks and Magic made a statement Wednesday.

Milwaukee and Orlando were set to tip-off for Game 5 at 4 p.m. ET. But the Bucks never emerged from the locker room while the Magic were on the court for warmups.

But just two minutes before the game was supposed to happen, the Magic left the court and did not return, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The officials also left shortly after.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks decided to boycott Game 5.

Wojnarowski also reported the decision was made in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The Bucks have a 3-1 lead over the Magic.