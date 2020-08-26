NBA Rumors: Celtics, Raptors ‘Leaning Toward’ Boycotting Game 1 Of Series

The NBA made some serious noise Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, and the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed suit shortly after.

Before we knew it the NBA postponed all games scheduled for Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are set to begin their second-round series of the NBA playoff Thursday night. But according to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely, that may not happen.

No decision has been made on #Celtics #Raptors Game 1, but source inside the Orlando Bubble says both sides are "leaning" towards not playing Game 1. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) August 26, 2020

The boycotts come in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot by police seven times in the back in Wisconsin.