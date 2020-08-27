NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown Defended Bucks Against Other Teams For Unexpected Boycott

No one anticipated Wednesday would unfold the way it did in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks took the country by storm when it decided to boycott its Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, forcing the NBA to postpone the remainder of the evening’s playoff games.

The league had no inclination the Bucks were doing this, and apparently, the team didn’t give the rest of the squads in the NBA Bubble a heads up neither. Apparently, it caused a riff in the players’ meeting about how to proceed with the season.

Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, there was some “frustration” at the Bucks for not filling the rest of the league in on the plan, leading to George Hill admitting he pitched the idea to teammates last-minute before the game.

And when some in the meeting wanted an explanation for blind-siding the other playoff teams, Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown reportedly stood up for Milwaukee.

“As some in tonight’s meeting wanted to hear Bucks’ explanation for making an abrupt decision independent of rest of teams to boycott game, Boston’s Jaylen Brown essentially said that the Bucks didn’t need to explain themselves and he fully supported what they did today,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

As the vice president of the NBA’s players association, Brown is wise enough to know that if the players are going to impact change, they must all be on the same page.

The world is divided enough as it is, and the league must stand together on this — with whatever it decides.