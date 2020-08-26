NBA Rumors: League, Owners ‘Didn’t See This Wave’ Of Boycotts Coming

NBA players made a monumental statement Wednesday. One the league didn’t even see coming.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, followed by the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder doing the same. The league responded by postponing all games scheduled for Wednesday.

The Bucks essentially created a domino effect. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA, owners and front offices did not expect this.

The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today. Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The boycotts come in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by Wisconsin police.