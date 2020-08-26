NBA Rumors: League, Owners ‘Didn’t See This Wave’ Of Boycotts Coming

NBA players made a monumental statement Wednesday. One the league didn’t even see coming.
The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, followed by the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder doing the same. The league responded by postponing all games scheduled for Wednesday.
The Bucks essentially created a domino effect. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA, owners and front offices did not expect this.
The boycotts come in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by Wisconsin police.
As for the games scheduled for Thursday, that remains to be seen. Although the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors reportedly are “leaning towards” not playing Game 1.