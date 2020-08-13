Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA seeding round is coming to an end, and after a four-month delay, the playoffs (finally) are about to begin.

But to honor the league’s top players from the seeding games, the NBA plans on giving out a number of different honors and awards ahead of the NBA playoffs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Among the awards reportedly include Player of the Seeding Games, Coach of the Seeding Games and an All-Seeding Game Team.

A play-in series for the Western Conference’s eighth seed starts Aug. 15.

The NBA playoffs are expected to begin Aug. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images