NBA Rumors: ‘No Sense Of Accomplishment’ Following Wednesday’s Meeting

Wednesday’s meeting between the NBA and players apparently ended on a sour note.

The league called the last-minute meeting shortly after postponing Wednesday’s games in wake of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 boycott. And things got feisty, to say the least.

Players give the NBA an ultimatum during the meeting: Provide an action plan for addressing players concerns around social issues or kiss the season goodbye. And according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, there was “no sense of accomplishment” at the conclusion of the meeting.

A league source in the bubble tells ESPN there was “no sense of accomplishment” now that tonight’s meeting has been adjourned. Added that the feeling of “uncertainty” will remain until tomorrow’s emergency 11 a.m. ET Board of Governors meeting occurs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 27, 2020

According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, some went as as far to say the meeting ended “ugly.”

Told the players’ meeting ended "ugly," per a source, with uncertainty about what will happen tomorrow. The union will be present at the special Board of Governors meeting, per a source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 27, 2020

Where do things go from here? Only time will tell.