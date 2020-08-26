NBA Rumors: Players To Hold Meeting After Boycott To Determine Next Steps

After at least one team from every scheduled NBA playoff game Wednesday decided to boycott their respective Game 5 matches, the NBA had no choice but to postpone the entire evening’s schedule.

The league said each game would be rescheduled when announcing the news.

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN, NBA players are holding a meeting in Orlando, Fla. to determine how to proceed wit their protests Wednesday.

Per Wojnarowski and Lowe, all players quarantined within the NBA bubble are invited to join the meeting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Raptors, the first team to consider sitting out, reportedly have discussed leaving Orlando all together, forgoing the rest of their season.

We’ll see if they go through with it, and if other teams follow suit.