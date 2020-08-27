NBA Rumors: Playoff Games Thursday Likely To Be Postponed After Boycott

NBA players on Wednesday night held an emergency meeting to discuss the fate of the rest of the 2019-20 season.

In the aftermath of teams boycotting their playoff games scheduled for the evening, players in the NBA Bubble met to discuss how to proceed with their protest in a way that calls for meaningful change.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers reportedly were the only teams to vote to forgo the rest of the season all together, but the poll wasn’t a final verdict, and discussion also involved the financial implications of ending the season.

Ultimately, no plan of action was finalized in the meeting, and players decided to continue talks in the morning. And that doesn’t look good for Thursday’s slate of playoff games.

“Discussions on continueing season will extend into tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, but appears unlikely the three playoff games on Thursday will be played,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Discussions on continuing season will extend into tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, but appears unlikely the three playoff games on Thursday will be played. "Everyone is still too emotional," one high-ranking source tells ESPN. "There needs to be more time to come together on this." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

A league source in the bubble tells ESPN there was “no sense of accomplishment” now that tonight’s meeting has been adjourned. Added that the feeling of “uncertainty” will remain until tomorrow’s emergency 11 a.m. ET Board of Governors meeting occurs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 27, 2020

The NBA’s board of governors will also meet Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to discuss Wednesday’s events.

Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz and Game 6 between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks were scheduled for Thursday, as well as Game 1 of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors second-round series.