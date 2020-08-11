Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In normal times, NBA stars are spread out across various markets throughout the country for the entire season.

This year, the NBA bubble has provided players a unique opportunity to spend time with players and coaches on other teams they typically wouldn’t come across beyond their scheduled games. With everyone in one centralized location, this is more like basketball camp or the most elite of AAU tournaments.

And with players using their platforms to come together and speak out against racial injustice, police brutality and advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, these bonds have only intensified.

But it doesn’t look like a few coaches are thrilled about these friendships.

Though intensity has been evident as these players have returned to competition, there are some coaches who reportedly have asked players to “refrain from fraternizing with opponents as the postseason approaches,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Haynes also reported that these requests have been met with mixed reaction from the athletes.

One thing is for sure, there probably is a ton of player-to-player tampering going on down in Orlando.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images