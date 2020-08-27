NBA Rumors: Wednesday Meeting Began With Call From Jacob Blake’s Family

The Jacob Blake shooting has caused quite a stir among professional athletes in the United States, including the NBA.

It started Wednesday afternoon when the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting. Several other teams discussed following suit, and the NBA wound up postponing all of Wednesday’s games.

Instead, the league scheduled a meeting with players for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night to address next steps. In fact, the meeting between players and the league began with a Zoom conference call from Blake’s family, a source told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

According to a source, tonight’s #NBA players and #NBA coaches meeting started with a zoom call with Jacob Blake’s family. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 27, 2020

Players also reportedly gave the league an ultimatum when they met, demanding the league provide an “action plan” to address players’ concerns if they want the season to continue.