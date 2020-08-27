NBA Rumors: When Celtics-Raptors Game 1 Will Take Place

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors probably will wait a few days to lock horns.

Game 1 of the second-round NBA playoff series between Boston and Toronto will take place Sunday, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported, citing a source. The Boston-Toronto set is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, but it’s likely to join other NBA playoff games that have been postponed after players decided to boycott the previous night’s contests as a protest against police violence and racial injustice.

Have been told NBA games will resume Saturday. Game 1 of #Celtics–#Raptors is SUNDAY. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 27, 2020

NBA players reportedly considered ending the campaign altogether but voted to resume the postseason Thursday.

Sources have told Washburn and other NBA reporters games might resume Friday or Saturday.

Game 2 of Celtics-Raptors was originally scheduled to take place Saturday. If the timeline Washburn reported becomes reality, that would have delayed the start of the highly anticipated series by three days.