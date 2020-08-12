Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greek Freak is paying the price for losing his cool Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for the Milwaukee Bucks’ final game of the seeding round after head-butting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner, the league announced Wednesday. It took place in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s eventual 126-113 victory over Washington.

The duo got scrappy early and often in Tuesday’s contest, leading up to Antetokounmpo’s not-so-bright decision to butt heads with Wagner. The 2019 NBA MVP was ejected from the game, while Wagner was assessed for injuries on the sideline.

Antetokounmpo, therefore, will be unavailable for the Bucks’ contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

