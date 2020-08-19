NESN Red Sox Broadcast Team Reflects On Boston’s Slow Start To 2020 Season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season hasn’t gone as expected for the Boston Red Sox.

After an impressive Opening Day performance against the Baltimore Orioles, it seems as though everything that could’ve gone wrong, has.

From pitching woes, to offensive struggles the Red Sox haven’t been able to click at the same time as a team so far this season. But with the nature of the 2020 MLB shortened season and expanded playoffs, they could be a good week or two away from challenging from a spot.

Prior to Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield analyzed the squad’s slow start and what they have to do moving forward.

