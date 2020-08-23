NESN To Air Pregame, Postgame Coverage For Entire Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Run

The Boston Bruins’ second round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday with pregame coverage on NESN. NESN also will have pregame and postgame coverage for the remainder of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Dale Arnold will host all pregame and postgame shows for the second round alongside NESN color analyst Andy Brickley. They will be joined by analysts Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson and Andrew Raycroft throughout the round. NESN’s pregame coverage will include exclusive 1-on-1 interviews every game day: Sophia Jurksztowicz with a Bruins player and Andy Brickley with head coach Bruce Cassidy. The shows will also feature unlimited game highlights and analysis from the NESN analysts that cover the team year-round. NESN’s studio coverage will continue to originate from NESN’s home studio in Watertown, Mass.

The schedule for the first four games of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs is as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. — Pregame coverage on NESN

8 p.m. — Bruins vs. Lightning Game 1 on NBC

10:30 p.m. — Postgame coverage on NESN

Tuesday, Aug. 25

6 p.m. — Pregame coverage on NESN+

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Lightning Game 2 on NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Postgame coverage on NESN+

Wednesday, Aug. 26

7 p.m. — Pregame coverage on NESN+

8 p.m. — Bruins vs. Lightning Game 3 on NBCSN

10:30 p.m. — Postgame coverage on NESN

Friday, Aug. 28

6:30 p.m. — Pregame coverage on NESN+

7:30 p.m. — Bruins vs. Lightning Game 4 on USA

11 p.m. — Postgame coverage on NESN+

To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings. Additional broadcast information, including NESN coverage for the remainder of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on NESN will follow.

