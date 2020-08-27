NESN’s Tom Caron Reacts To Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Being Postponed

The Boston Red Sox will not take the diamond in Buffalo in the pursuit of bigger objectives.

The Red Sox and host Toronto Blue Jays postponed their MLB contest Thursday as sports leagues around the country take a stand for racial injustice.

It comes after the NBA, and specifically the Milwaukee Bucks, started boycotting playoff games Wednesday, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Wisconsin police officer.

NESN’s Tom Caron reacted to how the events unfolded.

