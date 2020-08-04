Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s six-game slate of action Tuesday will kick off with a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets have gone 1-1 inside the Orlando bubble thus far, falling to the Orlando Magic last Friday before taking down the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The same goes for the Bucks, who edged out the Boston Celtics before narrowly falling to the Houston Rockets.

Brooklyn and Milwaukee met once prior to the pause on the season, with Giannis Antetoukounmpo and Co. claiming a 20-point win in mid-January.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. Bucks online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images