Nets Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

Can the Nets draw level in the second game?

If the Brooklyn Nets want any chance of stunning the Toronto Raptors in the first round, it seems they’ll have to change their fortune quickly.

The seventh-seeded Nets were walloped in Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoff series, and now they’re set to meet the reigning champion Raptors for Game 2 inside the Orlando bubble on Wednesday afternoon.

Given the roster Brooklyn is playing with, going down 2-0 would make it seem like a near guarantee that an exit is looming.

Here’s how to watch Nets-Raptors Game 2:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

