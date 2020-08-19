Nets Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

If the Brooklyn Nets want any chance of stunning the Toronto Raptors in the first round, it seems they’ll have to change their fortune quickly.

The seventh-seeded Nets were walloped in Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoff series, and now they’re set to meet the reigning champion Raptors for Game 2 inside the Orlando bubble on Wednesday afternoon.

Given the roster Brooklyn is playing with, going down 2-0 would make it seem like a near guarantee that an exit is looming.

Here’s how to watch Nets-Raptors Game 2:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV