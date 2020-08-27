NFL Betting Preview Kit: Odds, Futures And Props Ahead Of 2020 Season

There's plenty for both football and betting enthusiasts to dissect

The 2020 NFL season is almost here, football fans.

It also means both fantasy football owners and betting enthusiasts will finally be able to make a wager on their favorite teams, or simply teams who are the best bets, take the field. After all, we’ve gone a bit longer without that opportunity as the NFL cancelled the preseason due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With that said, here’s a full rundown of our NFL Betting Preview kit which includes odds, futures and prop bets to get you ready.

New England Patriots Betting Preview
Best Division Championship Bets
Prices For All 32 Teams To Win Respective Divisions
Bet Under On Win Total For These Three Teams
Bet Over On Win Total For These Three Teams
These Teams Are Best Bets To Finish With Worst Record

May luck be in your favor.

