The first round of COVID-19 data since the NFL began training camp two weeks ago were announced Wednesday by the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.

Of 109,075 total player and personnel tests conducted through Tuesday, 0.46% were positive overall, with 0.81% of players, Sills said per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Stills also said he wasn’t aware of any players who were severely ill, and that there’s a good chance the actual infection rate is even lower than the data reported with the possibility of false positives

Even those positivity rates include what the league has defined as persistent and unconfirmed positives, per Sills, so actual new infection rate is likely quite a bit lower. Sills said he's "pleasantly surprised" at the job done so far to keep out infection. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2020

But despite being “pleasantly surprised by the extremely low numbers, the NFL told clubs Wednesday that daily testing of Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel indefinitely.

The NFL told clubs today the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests among all players and other Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel through the first two weeks of training camp has been less than 1%. But daily testing will continue “until further notice.” pic.twitter.com/M1Eg88VVQG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2020

The decision to expand the daily testing period, like the league’s approach to its health and safety protocols, will be fluid as it continues to survey data.

Hopefully, these numbers continue to suggest the NFL can pull a season off.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images