The Dallas Cowboys have made another big addition to their defensive line.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive end Everson Griffen, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The terms of the contract were not yet reported.

The 32-year-old Griffen spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings where he was named a Pro Bowl in four seasons.

Griffen has played in 15 or more games eight of the last nine seasons. He’s recorded 74 1/2 sacks during his career including three years with double-digit sacks totals. The 2010 fourth-round pick had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2019.

Griffen joins a defensive line in Dallas which already featured Demarcus Lawrence along with other free-agent additions Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, who the Cowboys signed this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images