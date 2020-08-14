Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Hogan may be closer to finding another home.

The ex-Patriot receiver, who spent three seasons in New England, played the 2019-20 campaign with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal before entering free agency again this offseason.

And while the market for the receiver known as “7/11” has been moderately quiet, Hogan may have attracted another suitor Friday.

Hogan worked out for the Detroit Lions along with fellow receivers Shelton Gibson, Krishawn Hogan and Keon Hatcher. Quarterback Trevor Siemian also was in the group of players, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Lions worked out a group of wide receivers today with QB Trevor Siemian made up of Chris Hogan, Shelton Gibson, Krishawn Hogan and Keon Hatcher. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2020

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons coaching defense during the pair’s time in New England. If signed, Hogan also would be joining fellow ex-Patriot receiver Danny Amendola.

Hogan played 40 games (28 starts) for the Patriots, tallying 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Patriots.

Patriots captain Devin McCourty actually had said earlier this offseason he was hoping New England would bring back the pass catcher, but nothing has come his request since.

