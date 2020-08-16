Chris Hogan is heading back to the AFC East.
The New York Jets on Sunday signed the 32-year-old receiver to a contract, according to multiple reports. With the deal, Hogan will have played for every team in the AFC East.
Hogan is coming off a 2019 season in which he caught just eight passes in seven games for the Carolina Panthers. He is best known for a three-year run for the New England Patriots that saw him win two Super Bowls while occasionally serving as a key member of Tom Brady’s offense.
Terms of Hogan’s deal with the Jets are not yet known.
