Chris Hogan is heading back to the AFC East.

The New York Jets on Sunday signed the 32-year-old receiver to a contract, according to multiple reports. With the deal, Hogan will have played for every team in the AFC East.

Veteran WR Chris Hogan is signing with the #Jets, source said. Back in the AFC East. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2020

With Chris Hogan signing with the Jets, he has now played for every AFC East team:

Dolphins: 2011-2012

Bills: 2012-2015

Patriots: 2016-2018

Jets: 2020 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 16, 2020

Hogan is coming off a 2019 season in which he caught just eight passes in seven games for the Carolina Panthers. He is best known for a three-year run for the New England Patriots that saw him win two Super Bowls while occasionally serving as a key member of Tom Brady’s offense.

Terms of Hogan’s deal with the Jets are not yet known.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images